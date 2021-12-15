Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) Short Interest Update

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a decline of 75.1% from the November 15th total of 290,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:KVSA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,728. Khosla Ventures Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth $92,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $99,000. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth $99,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

