Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 1,159 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the period. AON comprises approximately 3.7% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in AON were worth $12,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 2.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $294.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $200.65 and a one year high of $326.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.59.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.