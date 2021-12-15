Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Sells 5,237 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Voya Financial accounts for approximately 2.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.12% of Voya Financial worth $8,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 3,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Voya Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Voya Financial by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Voya Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

VOYA opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.44. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

VOYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.09.

In related news, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,355,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock worth $2,548,328 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

