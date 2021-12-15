Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN Trims Position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN cut its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Visteon comprises about 2.0% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Visteon were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 231.8% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Visteon by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 28,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Visteon by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VC opened at $106.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.60.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.16 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Visteon’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Visteon news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

