Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 5,944 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.3% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 96,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,988,000 after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 65.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 63,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.12. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 67.19%.

PNW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

