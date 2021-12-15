Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Decreases Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,547 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in NetApp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,044 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.11.

In related news, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total transaction of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,616 shares of company stock worth $2,511,288. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.95. 8,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,202. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 136.54%. NetApp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

