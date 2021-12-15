Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in 3M in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.92.

MMM traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.18. 26,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,445,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 52 week low of $163.38 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.