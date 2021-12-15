Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,980 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.34% of M.D.C. worth $11,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,654. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

In related news, Director David Siegel sold 7,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $380,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

