Kroger (NYSE:KR) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 28,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total transaction of $1,150,051.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 112,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kroger by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 273,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 102,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

