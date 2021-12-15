Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KGTFY) Trading Down 1.5%

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KGTFY)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.43 and last traded at $6.43. 1,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69.

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KGTFY)

Krung Thai Bank Public Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury and Investment, and Others. The Retail Banking segment develops financial products and services for individual customers such as deposits, loans, payment for goods and services, and sale of products released by the banks subsidiaries and business alliances through network branches.

