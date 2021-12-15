Kryll Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.91 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 15th. In the last seven days, Kryll has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kryll coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002754 BTC on popular exchanges. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $51.49 million and approximately $2.91 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kryll alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00039625 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.55 or 0.00208852 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 38,084,598 coins. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kryll is kryll.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kryll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kryll and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.