Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Kungsleden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:KGSDF) dropped 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. Approximately 8,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 3,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kungsleden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98.

Kungsleden AB engages in the property management and trading business. It operates through the following segments: Stockholm, Malardalen, Gothenburg, Malmo, Vasteras, Regional Cities, Development Projects, and Unallocated. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

