Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

About Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY)

Kyushu Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the provision of electric power to residential, commercial, and industrial users. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power, Energy-related, Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunications, and Other. The Electric Power segment deals with the power supply business.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Kyushu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyushu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.