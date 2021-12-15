Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will post $3.83 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.87 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $4.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.81 billion to $16.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.90 billion to $15.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $294.66 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America has a twelve month low of $200.46 and a twelve month high of $309.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $284.03 and its 200 day moving average is $285.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

