Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.81

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.81 and last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 308874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Lands' End alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $596.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $375.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 29.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 100.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lands’ End by 10.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.