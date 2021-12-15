Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stake Boosted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Las Vegas Sands worth $42,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $455,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,373 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.1% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.59.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.38. 261,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,795,062. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.57 and a beta of 1.46. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

