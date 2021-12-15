Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 63.6% in November

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEMIF remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 255,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,006. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.39.

Leading Edge Materials Company Profile

Leading Edge Materials Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on graphite, lithium, rare earth, and cobalt divisions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Corporate Canada, Mineral Operations Sweden, Mineral Operations Finland, and Mineral Operations Romania.

