Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Down 63.6% in November

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the November 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LEMIF remained flat at $$0.29 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 255,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,006. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23. Leading Edge Materials has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.39.
Leading Edge Materials Company Profile
Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Leading Edge Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leading Edge Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.