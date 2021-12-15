Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post $4.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the lowest is $4.62 billion. Lear posted sales of $5.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $19.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lear.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Bank of America cut shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.33.

In other Lear news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total value of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth $51,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,100,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lear by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,907,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Lear by 58.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $182.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day moving average of $171.53. Lear has a one year low of $144.77 and a one year high of $204.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.70%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lear (LEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.