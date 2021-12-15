Legend Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:LOGL) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Legend Oil and Gas, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:LOGL) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Legend Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 100 shares.

Legend Oil and Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LOGL)

Legend Oil & Gas Ltd. explores and develops oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Legend and Maxxon. The Legend segment is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The Maxxon segment handles the trucking and oil and gas services that operates in North Dakota.

