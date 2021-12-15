Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE BWG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 44,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,441. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 21.4% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,951,000 after purchasing an additional 293,186 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,489,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,780,000 after buying an additional 138,628 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 136,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 66,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 456,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 48,631 shares during the period.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

