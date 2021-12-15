Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the November 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE BWG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 44,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,441. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $13.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.19.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
