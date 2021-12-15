Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) Trading Down 0.5%

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) was down 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $38.46 and last traded at $38.46. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61.

