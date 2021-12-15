Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Cuts Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 2.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Realty Income by 124.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Realty Income by 3.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 4.0% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 27.6% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.10. 42,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,901. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

