Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Cuts Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,565 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 112,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,803,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,248 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Oracle by 76.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,229 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 29.3% during the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 14.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.17. 60,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,383,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. Oracle’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

