Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.55. The company had a trading volume of 11,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,550. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $88.97 and a 52 week high of $111.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.74.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.