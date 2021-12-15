Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 106 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 52,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.2% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $158.37. 62,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,724,736. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $158.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Erste Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

