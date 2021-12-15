Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Sells 21,652 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,652 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,885,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $461.81. The stock had a trading volume of 54,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,436,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $460.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.90. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

