Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.25.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Lennar by 0.4% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 80,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $259,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lennar by 14.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,640,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 202,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $175,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LEN traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,261,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,035. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.58 and its 200 day moving average is $101.91. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $71.52 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.25. Lennar had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lennar will post 12.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.58%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

