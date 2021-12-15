Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Acquires Shares of 30,000 TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,369,000. TransUnion makes up about 3.2% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.72. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

