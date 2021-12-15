Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Buys Shares of 2,000 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $639.48 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $357.69 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. Intuit’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $633.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.35.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,339 shares of company stock worth $25,566,425 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.