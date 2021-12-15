Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Makes New $776,000 Investment in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Heska in the third quarter worth $2,564,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Heska by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Heska in the third quarter worth $698,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Heska in the third quarter worth $362,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the third quarter worth $3,634,000. 94.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSKA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Heska in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.86.

Shares of Heska stock opened at $158.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.46. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 835.94 and a beta of 1.54. Heska Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 8.21.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $60.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.80 million. Heska had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Wilson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.00 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

