Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC Purchases 4,000 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,822,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

NYSE TT opened at $199.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.33. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

In other news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total value of $6,988,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

