Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) Short Interest Down 55.0% in November

Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the November 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

LVRA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,100. Levere has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVRA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Levere during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Levere during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levere in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Levere in the third quarter valued at $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

