Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) Short Interest Up 586.7% in November

Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:LTUM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a growth of 586.7% from the November 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LTUM traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,722. Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34. The company has a market cap of $25.61 million, a P/E ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.33.

About Lithium

Lithium Corp. is an exploration stage mining company. The firm engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on lithium mineralization on properties. It holds interest in Fish Lake Valley, San Emidio, Yeehaw, Hughes Property, and BC Sugar. The company was founded on January 30, 2007 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

