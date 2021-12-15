Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $14,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,478,000 after buying an additional 61,421 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,501,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,474,000 after purchasing an additional 28,015 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,458,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,918,000 after purchasing an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after purchasing an additional 763,955 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,285,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after purchasing an additional 20,062 shares during the period. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $108.19 on Wednesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $127.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of -25.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 23.62%. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.45) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

