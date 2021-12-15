Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $105.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) had its target price upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:LYV traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.51. The stock had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,630. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $65.88 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 23.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.45) EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 1366.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $83,966,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 144.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,292,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,207,000 after acquiring an additional 763,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,248,000 after purchasing an additional 660,657 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,981,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,019,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,329,000 after purchasing an additional 315,780 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.