Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zumiez by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,299,513 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $112,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,344 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Zumiez by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,253,171 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $61,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Zumiez by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 910,975 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $44,629,000 after acquiring an additional 83,942 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after purchasing an additional 33,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 603,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,588,000 after purchasing an additional 109,808 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.80.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.40. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

