Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $4.47 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its 200 day moving average is $61.69. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MET shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

