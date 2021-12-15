Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 1,100 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $632.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.96. The firm has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.52 and a twelve month high of $666.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMO. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.20.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

