Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 13,500 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intel were worth $16,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 42.0% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,222,000. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

