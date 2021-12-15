loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.25 and last traded at $4.25. 31,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 593,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, loanDepot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. loanDepot had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.30 million. Research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 555,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $3,853,010.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $356,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 954,755 shares of company stock worth $6,504,255.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth approximately $5,963,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $2,809,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

