Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Down 8.4%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.46 and last traded at $74.46. 19,389 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 406,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOVE. TheStreet cut shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.01. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.57. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Lovesac Company will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $3,280,380.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 470,476 shares of company stock worth $37,519,844. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Lovesac by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile (NASDAQ:LOVE)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

