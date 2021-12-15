Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) PT Lowered to $13.00

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its price target cut by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 131.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LUCD. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company.

Lucid Diagnostics stock opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $5.49 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

