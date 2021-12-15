Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.73 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $7.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.52. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $548.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.95.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $395.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $438.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.39. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.41, for a total transaction of $108,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 560,977 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $227,027,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 41,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,991,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

