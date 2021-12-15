Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Lulus Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ LVLU opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. Lulus Fashion Lounge has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $15.09.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LVLU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Lulus Fashion Lounge in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lulus Fashion Lounge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is a customer driven, digitally native women’s fashion brand. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings Inc is based in CHICO, Calif.

