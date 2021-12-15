Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.82.

LAZR opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.35. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $13.45 and a one year high of $40.98.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CFO Thomas Fennimore acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $240,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

