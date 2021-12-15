Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Update

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 1,235.0% from the November 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

LYSDY traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $6.56. 97,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,163. Lynas Rare Earths has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 6.60.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

