LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,459.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.

Shares of LYB opened at $89.16 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $84.06 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 57.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

