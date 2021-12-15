M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 125,349 shares.The stock last traded at $9.91 and had previously closed at $9.92.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBAC. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,988,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 716.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 662,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after buying an additional 581,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,108,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

