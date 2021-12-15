Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $72.35

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.35, but opened at $75.99. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $72.35, with a volume of 74 shares traded.

MDGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.84.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,667,000 after purchasing an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after buying an additional 163,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,563,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,290,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.