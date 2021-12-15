Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $72.35

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $72.35, but opened at $75.99. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $72.35, with a volume of 74 shares traded.

MDGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.84.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 592,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,667,000 after buying an additional 242,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 462.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after buying an additional 163,308 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,018,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,228,000 after buying an additional 150,252 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,563,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,290,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.